Westbrook finished with 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Spurs.

Drafters of Westbrook have already chalked up his tenure with the Lakers as a disappointment, but there's still some fight in this team despite all the negative press they've received. Westbrook's days of prolific triple-doubles are largely behind him, but he'll be a vital element in getting the Lakers to the postseason. It's evident that the team has a flawed lineup with players that don't necessarily complement each other, but it's a worthwhile gamble to stick with Westbrook as long as they're playoff-relevant.