Westbrook produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 loss to the 76ers.

Westbrook played a masterful game off the bench despite falling short at the last second in a controversial call against Embiid at the basket. Westbrook proved to be a far better option than Dennis Schroder in the loss and almost always outscores Patrick Beverley, who missed Sunday's contest.