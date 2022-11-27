Westbrook (forehead) left the locker room and returned to the bench during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Westbrook returned to the bench in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and gave a thumbs-up sign to head coach Darvin Ham to let him know that he will be available to return to action if required. The laceration suffered by the foul of Zach Collins didn't require stitches.