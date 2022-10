Westbrook posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition loss to the Suns.

Westbrook could have shot the ball a bit better, but cold shooting nights should be expected as players shake off the off-season rust. The Lakers should have a plan to better utilize Westbrook after a rocky first season with the team. He's expected to take a seat for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.