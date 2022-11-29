Westbrook logged 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Pacers.

Westbrook's 24 points were the second most he's scored this season behind the 26 points he tallied Nov. 4 against Utah. The veteran guard reached that total Monday on the strength of a 10-for-18 shooting mark, the first time he's hit at least half of his shot attempts since Nov. 7. Westbrook's scoring outburst was a welcome sight to the Lakers after he averaged just 11.0 points on 34.4 percent shooting over his previous five contests.