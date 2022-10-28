Westbrook (hamstring) is expected to play off the bench moving forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Damian Jones was added to the starting unit during practice Friday, circulating rumors that a lineup change was forthcoming. That appears to be the case consistently moving forward in an effort to get Westbrook more minutes on the ball with the second unit. Westbrook's minutes shouldn't shrink too much, and his fantasy outlook could actually improve if he moves into a lead role off the bench.