Westbrook amassed 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to Chicago.

Westbrook had another stat-filling -- yet inefficient -- performance, as he ended just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double but also needed 19 field goals just to record 20 points. The fact that Westbrook has scored more than 20 points just once in his last six appearances shouldn't be encouraging, either, but he remains an elite asset in most fantasy formats due to his almost unmatched ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.