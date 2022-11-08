Head coach Darvin Ham stated that Westbrook will remain in a bench role for Monday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Coach Ham notes that he likes what he's been seeing out of Westbrook in the sixth man role, and Monday will mark his sixth straight game coming off the bench. Westbrook is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals in his last five matchups as a reserve.