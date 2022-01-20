Westbrook ended Wednesday's 111-104 loss to Indiana with 14 points (5-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

In one of the more unlikely stat lines of his season, Westbrook went 4-for-6 from three-point range but only 1-for-11 from inside the arc. He was a minus-18 while on the court and was unusually quiet in terms of peripheral stats, notching just three assists and two boards. Perhaps the most telling indication of his struggles is that head coach Frank Vogel chose to bench Westbrook for the final four minutes of a close contest, stating that he wanted to go with "the guys I thought were going to win the game," per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. Westbrook is shooting an ugly 30.2 percent over his past seven games, making him more of a liability than an asset for Los Angeles over that stretch.