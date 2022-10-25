Westbrook (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play Wednesday against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook has reportedly been dealing with hamstring issues so far this season. The former MVP is averaging just 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.7 minutes in three games. Most alarmingly, Westbrook is shooting 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from three. His next opportunity to play after Wednesday is Friday versus Minnesota.