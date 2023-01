Westbrook (foot) will suit up for Wednesday's meeting with the Heat, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Westbrook exited Monday's game early with left foot soreness as was initially tabbed as probable before being ruled in for Wednesday's tilt. Considering Los Angeles will be without LeBron James (illness), Lonnie Walker (knee) and Anthony Davis (foot), Westbrook should be the primary option offensively.