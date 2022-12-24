Westbrook (foot) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As expected, Westbrook will return to the mix Friday following a two-game absence due to a foot injury. In 25 games off the bench, Westbrook has posted 15.0 points, 8.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 28.1 minutes.