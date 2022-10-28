Westbrook (hamstring) participated in Friday's shootaround and is now considered probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Westbrook is now expected to play Friday after missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets due to a hamstring issue. If Westbrook is ultimately able to rejoin the fold, he will likely replace Austin Reaves in the starting five going forward, unless the Lakers decide otherwise.