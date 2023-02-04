Westbrook (illness) will take the floor Saturday against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Westbrook will play through an illness, marking his 23rd consecutive appearance. He's scored in double figures across the past six games, averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals during this stretch. However, he's shot just 33.7 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from three and 63.2 percent from the charity stripe over that same span.