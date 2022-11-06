Westbrook will continue to remain in his sixth-man role during the Lakers contest against Cleveland Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Even with Patrick Beverly out of the lineup due to illness, Westbrook will continue to command the Lakers' second unit where he's been thriving, averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds. Los Angeles will likely turn to Kendrick Nunn to fill in for Beverly's role in the starting lineup.