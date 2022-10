Westbrook (rest) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

After getting a rest day for Sunday's preseason contest against the Warriors, Westbrook will return to the starting five as the Lakers host the Timberwolves on Wednesday. The rest of Los Angeles' starters will be Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.