Westbrook (foot) is out for Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Westbrook has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday and will miss his second straight game due to left foot soreness. Kendrick Nunn will likely see extended playing time off the bench in his absence.
