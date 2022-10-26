Westbrook (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook was considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup, so it isn't shocking to see him unavailable. Austin Reaves will draw the start against the Nuggets, and Charania reports that the Lakers could choose to keep Reaves in the starting lineup going forward if the team performs well Wednesday.