Mamukelashvili recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Mamukelashvili provided an early spark off the bench, scoring 13 points in the first half capped by a buzzer-beating three. The big man finished as the Lakers' third-leading scorer, and his ability to stretch the floor gives Los Angeles a different look behind Walker Kessler. If he keeps shooting like this, he could push for more minutes in the frontcourt rotation.