Mamukelashvili registered 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Georgia's 98-90 win over Portugal in Monday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Mamukelashvili tied for the team lead in boards Monday. The Lakers have a massive void to fill in their starting lineup following the departure of LeBron James, but Mamukelashvili may have to settle for a reserve role behind Jake LaRavia to begin the year. Mamukelashvili averaged a career-high 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2025-26 regular season for Toronto.