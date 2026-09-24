Mamukelashvili is among the options for the Lakers' final starting spot, though Jovan Buha of Buha's Block has reservations about his defensive fit.

Buha questioned whether a lineup featuring Luka Doncic, Mamukelashvili and Walker Kessler would have sufficient quickness and athleticism defensively. Mamukelashvili should nevertheless get an opportunity to compete for the job during camp and the preseason, though Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Williams appear to be the more likely candidates entering the competition.