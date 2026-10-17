Mamukelashvili registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 21 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Mamukelashvili delivered one of Los Angeles' most productive performances, leading the team in rebounds and finishing just two boards shy of a double-double while tying Luka Doncic for third in scoring. The versatile big man caught fire from beyond the arc during the second half, knocking down consecutive three-pointers in the third quarter before adding another early in the fourth. Mamukelashvili's ability to stretch the floor and contribute across multiple categories could help him compete for a consistent role in the Lakers' frontcourt rotation, but he seems set to earn regular playing time in the regular season, either as one of Walker Kessler's backups or alongside him at power forward.