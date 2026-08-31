Mamukelashvili recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Georgia's 101-74 win over Montenegro in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Mamukelashvili delivered an impressive all-around performance without committing a turnover, continuing a productive offseason ahead of his first campaign with the Lakers. The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the regular season for Toronto before signing with Los Angeles in July. Walker Kessler projects to handle the majority of the minutes at center, but Mamukelashvili's shooting and playmaking give him a different skill set and could allow him to earn minutes at both frontcourt spots.