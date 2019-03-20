Lakers' Scott Machado: Inks 10-day deal with Los Angeles
Machado signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Machado was recently named G League Player of the Week after posting 40 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds in a victory over the Herd. Now, he's been rewarded with a 10-day contract following the expiration of Andre Ingram's deal. Given the Lakers' chances at the playoffs are all but gone, Machado could get a fair chance with quality minutes for the team over the course of his contract.
