Machado signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Machado was recently named G League Player of the Week after posting 40 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds in a victory over the Herd. Now, he's been rewarded with a 10-day contract following the expiration of Andre Ingram's deal. Given the Lakers' chances at the playoffs are all but gone, Machado could get a fair chance with quality minutes for the team over the course of his contract.