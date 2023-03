Pippen totaled 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and seven assists during 30 minutes of Thursday's 123-121 win over Austin.

Pippen took on a primary facilitation role Thursday, tying for the team high in assists while also scoring 16 points. In 17 regular season appearances, Pippen has averaged 21.9 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 27.7 minutes.