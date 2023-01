Pippen tallied 25 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes of Saturday's 113-106 win over Texas.

Pippen got to the rim at will Saturday, scoring all of his points inside of the three-point arc while getting to the line 12 times. In five regular season appearances, Pippen has averaged 23.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes.