Pippen recorded 35 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes of Tuesday's 125-120 victory over Salt Lake City.

Pippen has been incredibly impressive this season and has continued to excel despite holding a bench role for the G League Lakers. The undrafted free agent has averaged 33.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds across his last three appearances.