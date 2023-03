Pippen secured 27 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes of Saturday's 148-126 win over Iowa.

Although Pippen saw only 19 minutes due to the blowout, he was incredible in his time on the floor. His 27 points were the second-highest output for South Bay, and he managed to shoot 66.7 percent from the field in the win.