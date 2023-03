Pippen scored 34 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), to go with five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes of Saturday's 114-98 win over Maine.

Pippen finished with a game-high 34 points Saturday on 55 percent shooting while securing a positive 24 plus-minus. However, he struggled as a distributor, dishing out four assists and turning the ball over seven times in the win.