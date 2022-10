Pippen logged 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Pippen led the team in minutes and stuffed his stat sheet as a multi-category contributor. Performances like these will help ensure the Vanderbilt grad a spot on the big-time roster, although it may take an injury in the backcourt to avoid a trip to the G League.