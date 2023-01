Pippen totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Blue.

Pippen recorded his second consecutive 20-point double-double Wednesday after posting 22 points and 12 rebounds last time out against Birmingham. Both his scoring and assist totals in Wednesday's tilt were team-highs despite Pippen's sixth-man role.