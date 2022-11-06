Pippen recorded 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), two steals and one assist across 19 minutes of Saturday's 127-122 win over Stockton.

Pippen recorded three fouls in his first five minutes of action, leaving him able to play just 19 minutes in the contest. However, the Lakers didn't quite need him Saturday as they pulled out the victory despite Pippen's lack of production. His production and overall minutes should be significantly higher going forward, as Pippen figures to be a big part of South Bay's rotation considering he is a developmental piece for the team's NBA affiliate.