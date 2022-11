Pippen accrued 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes of Thursday's 130-113 loss to Ontario.

Pippen orchestrated the G League Lakers' offense, leading the team in both points and assists, but was unable to pick up the win. His role Thursday should be expected going forward after being hampered by foul trouble in his only other appearance this season.