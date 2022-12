Pippen tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 122--103 loss to the Hustle.

Pippen was fantastic yet again, scoring a game-high in points at an efficient 46.7 percent clip. In 16 appearances this season, he has averaged 23.0 points and 4.9 assists in 28.9 minutes per game.