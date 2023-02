Pippen (concussion) logged 28 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3PT, 8-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 120-112 win over the Vipers.

Pippen hadn't played since Jan. 27 due to a concussion but showed no signs of rust in his return. His 28 points marked a game high while his seven assists were also the most from either side.