Pippen posted 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes of Saturday's 111-91 win over the G League Warriors.

Pippen has continued his impressive start to the new campaign, boosting his averages to 19.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.6 minutes per game. He should continue to receive ample run off the bench for South Bay and hold a significant role within the team's offense.