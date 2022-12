Pippen registered 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-116 win over Santa Cruz.

Pippen recorded his fourth 30-point outburst of the season, raising his average to 23.5 points per game. He has provided a huge spark off the bench for South Bay thus far, contributing outside of the scoring column and acting as a secondary facilitator with 4.9 assists per game.