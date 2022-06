Pippen agreed to a two-way deal with the Lakers shortly after the conclusion of Thursday's 2022 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Pippen went undrafted but was able to secure a commitment from the Lakers, who will bring in the Vanderbilt product via one of their two-way slots. Pippen averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the Commodores in 2021-22.