Pippen recorded six points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes of Thursday's 125-99 win over the Vipers.

Pippen was unable to make his usual contribution in the scoring column, scoring well below his season average of 23.0 points. However, his typical output was not needed, as six South Bay players scored in double figures in the contest.