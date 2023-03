Pippen recorded four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 17 minutes of Monday's 135-133 loss to Sioux Falls.

Although the Skyforce kept Pippen from his typical scoring output, he was able to pick apart the team as a distributor, tallying six assists in 17 minutes. Although Pippen struggled to score Monday, he can be expected to return to his season average of 22.4 points.