Pippen tallied 14 points (4-19 FG, 0-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 115-113 win over the Skyhawks.

Pippen's scoring output was lackluster Wednesday, posting just 14 points on 21 percent shooting compared to his season average 23.0 points and 43.5 percent field goal percentage. Although his performance may not have lived up to expectations, Pippen should still be considered a top offensive option for South Bay.