Pippen posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-10 3PT). eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes of Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Ignite.

Pippen approached a double-double in Tuesday's contest, leading South Bay in points, assists and steals. In 11 games, Pippen has averaged 23.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 29.3 minutes per game.