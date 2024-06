The Lakers signed East to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reports.

East enjoyed a break year in 2023-24 for Missouri, averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes across 30 appearances. Despite going undrafted, East will now have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Lakers.