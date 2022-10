Harrison and the Lakers agreed to a contract Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Harrison is an NBA journeyman with five years of experience, but he'll look to make the Lakers' final cut due to his strong defense and athleticism. He saw most of his playing time in the G League last year and averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.1 minutes.