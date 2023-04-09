Harrison (undisclosed) is not expected to play Sunday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers signed Harrison on Sunday morning to provide backcourt depth for the playoffs, so seeing him unavailable for the regular-season finale is not surprising. Harrison averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 assists per game for the South Bay Lakers in the 2022-23 G League season.
