Harrison (recently signed) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against the Timberwolves.

Harrison and Tristan Thompson signed one-year contracts with the Lakers on Sunday, but they weren't available for the team's regular-season finale against the Jazz. While it appears like both of the new additions will be available Tuesday, they aren't guaranteed any playing time, especially if LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (foot) all suit up.