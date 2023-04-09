Harrison is inking a deal with the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison's 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers' expired Sunday, but instead of retaining him for their final regular-season game, they let him join the Lakers where he'll get some postseason experience. It'll be interesting to see if he can get into the rotation for the Lakers on Sunday, but his fantasy appeal has been greatly diminished with the change of scenery.