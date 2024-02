Dinwiddie will debut with the Lakers on Tuesday against Detroit, Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints reports.

Dinwiddie's signing is official, and he will likely slide into a platoon role with D'Angelo Russell. Dinwiddie connected on 36.9 percent of 6.2 threes per game last season, but his efficiency has dipped to 32.0 percent on 5.8 threes per game through 48 contests thus far. His combo-guard size could unlock a sizable role in the Lakers' rotation if his shooting can bounce back.