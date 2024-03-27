Dinwiddie is not in the starting lineup to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Dinwiddie will return to his regular bench role following the return of LeBron James (ankle). Dinwiddie is averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists per game when deployed off the bench.
