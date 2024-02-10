The Lakers are signing Dinwiddie to a $1.5 million contract for the remainder of the season Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie was waived by the Raptors after being traded from Brooklyn in exchange for Thaddeus Young and Dennis Schroder. While the 30-year-old guard started in all 48 of his appearances for the Nets this year, he will likely come off the bench for the Lakers. Once Gabe Vincent (knee) is healthy, he and Dinwiddie are expected to compete for backup point guard minutes behind D'Angelo Russell.